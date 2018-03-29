Two arrested in double shooting at restaurant

OXON HILL, Md (WMAR) - Two people are in custody following a double shooting at a restaurant.

Prince George's County Police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Montana Artis and 19-year-old Tony Irene Marie Smith.

On early Thursday morning, at 12:40 a.m., police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of Fleet Street at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill.

Upon their arrival, officers learned an employee was shot and another grazed.

A preliminary investigation revealed Artis and Smith were involved in a dispute with employees, over their bill. The two victims, who are security guards at the location attempted to escort the duo out of the building, at which time Artis reportedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking one guard and grazing the other.

Both suspects then fled the location. Investigators quickly identified the tandem, and apprehended them at a nearby hotel. Detectives recovered a handgun inside their room.

Artis is charged with two counts of attempted murder and Smith for conspiracy after the fact.

One of the victims has been discharged from the hospital, while the second victims injuries are not believed to be life threatening.