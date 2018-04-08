The Latest: House approves legislation to fight crime

Associated Press
11:15 AM, Apr 8, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland House of Delegates has passed measures aimed at fighting crime.

The House on Saturday carved up Senate legislation that had been criticized for creating several mandatory-minimum sentences and replaced it with two separate bills.

One bill strips most of the Senate's mandatory-minimum proposals but keeps a 10-year, mandatory-minimum sentence for a second conviction of committing a crime of violence with a gun.

The other measure creates a task force to study the state's gang laws.

The Senate still needs to approve the measures, which received bipartisan House support.

A spokeswoman for Gov Larry Hogan says the administration is encouraged by the outcome.

