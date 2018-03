(WMAR) - The funeral for the teenager shot and killed at her school in Southern Maryland will be held on Friday.

16-year-old Jaelynn Willey died after being shot inside of Great Mills High School earlier this month by another teen who then shot himself.

Willey's funeral is at 10 a.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in St. Mary's County.