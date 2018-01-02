Teen hit and killed while crossing highway in Brandywine identified

BRANDYWINE, Md. - Maryland State Police have identified the teen involved in a deadly crash in Prince George's County on New Year's Day.

Derrick Staton, 16, of Clinton, Md. died when he was hit by an off-duty Metro Transit Police officer on Route 301 near Chadds Ford Drive in Brandywine around 1 p.m. Monday.

The officer, Gary Bottalico, is assigned to the K9 Unit. He was driving his agency issued truck at the time of the crash.

CRASH Team investigators believe pedestrian error may have been the cause. They aren't sure why, but say Staton walked into the street into oncoming traffic, directly into the path of Bottalico.

Bottalico was unhurt in the crash and has been placed on administrative paid leave, which is standard procedure whenever an officer is involved in a departmental crash.

The road was shut down for 5 hours while police investigated.

Once State Police finish their investigation it will be turned over to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

Investigators are still looking for anyone who witnessed the crash. They are asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101,