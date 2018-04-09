Suspects charged in Frederick Co. juvenile facility disturbance

SABILLASVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - Eight suspects have been charged in connection with Sunday's disturbance at the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick County, according to the Maryland State Police.

Upon consultation with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office charged, state police are charging Diego Glay, 19, Daniel Ennos, 17, and Bernard Moore, 17, as adults. Gray faces charges of first degree escape, second degree assault, riot, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, and theft under $1,000. Ennos and Moore face charges of first degree assault, second degree assault, first degree escape, riot, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, and theft under $100.

Five additional individuals are being charged as juveniles in the melee. They face counts of riot, second degree assault, first degree escape, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, and theft under $100.

The disturbance began Sunday morning when two juveniles began fighting, investigators said. From there, other juveniles engaged in altercations with staff members, eventually obtaining keys and radios. The juveniles were able to then leave their housing area and walk the grounds, but they could not escape the facility.

Police from the Frederick Trooper Barrack and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sabillasville facility, establishing a perimeter that was eventually joined by Maryland State Police Mobile Field Force and the STATE Team and Criminal Enforcement Division.

After a negotiator made contact using a staff radio, the eight juveniles were arrested without further incident.

Eight staff members were assaulted during the incident, with three being transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.