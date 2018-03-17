Substitute teacher charged for inappropriately touching elementary student

SILVER SPRING, Md (WMAR) - A substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching an elementary school student, has turned himself into authorities.

Montgomery County Police say Steven Katz, age 59, of Columbia is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and 4th degree sex sex offense.

A special victims division investigation revealed on March 8, a Cloverly Elementary School student told his parent that his substitute teacher touched him in an uncomfortable way at school that day.

The parent notified school administrators who then called police.

Detectives were able to identify the substitute teacher as Katz. During an interview with investigators, Katz made admissions relating to inappropriately touching the student.

A warrant was then issued for Katz' arrest.

Police are asking parents of children who may have had contact with Katz, to speak with their kids about any interaction with Katz. Parents who believe their child may have been victimized should call 240-773-5400.