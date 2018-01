(WMAR) - After Wednesday evenings winter weather advisory, the area of Maryland that experienced one of the hardest hits of this storm was Eastern Shore.

Todd Mohn is the Director of Public Works in Queen Anne County. His workers have been working to clear the roads since early Thursday morning.

"Some areas of the roads are cleared and others you could have a 1to 2 foot drift on them," said Mohn.

Even those cleaning business parks are finding it difficult.

"The roads are opened up but by the time they make their rounds all the way back they are drifted back shut again," said Mohn.

It looks like its going to get harder for workers before it gets better. Snow plowers will continue to work and clear the roads.