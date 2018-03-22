State police respond to 2,400 calls during snow storm, recovery

WMAR - Between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Thursday Maryland State police responded to more than 600 crashes, 400 disabled cars, and overall 2,400 calls for service.

Police say there were two deadly crashes. One happened in Cecil County and the other in Carroll County.

Snow emergency plans were in effect from Allegany County to the Eastern Shore, but most of the focus was on the Baltimore-Washington area.

Police say due to school and office closures, there were fewer people on the roads.



With the storm over, police are now hoping Maryland residents take the extra steps to make sure drivers are safe on the road.

While driving with snow on the roof of your car isn't technically illegal, it could be dangerous for everyone. Officials are urging drivers to remove all ice and snow from their vehicles to prevent it from becoming a problem on the road.

"It’s a simple safety issue. If its heavy it could lead to cracked windshields, it could lead to distractions, it could lead to visibility issues, any number of things could happen on the road,” said Maryland State Police Spokesperson Rod Snyder. “Think of a rock coming at you it’s the same thing as a piece of ice coming at you, it could definitely do damage."

Officials say you should take your time cleaning your car, this includes clearing the hood, roof and trunk areas.