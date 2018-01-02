State police conduct more than 10,000 traffic stops

PIKESVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police conducted more than 10,000 traffic stops during the holiday period. Those stops led to 264 arrests and more than 180 arrests of impaired drivers.

The increased traffic enforcement efforts ran from December 23, 2017 through January 1, 2018. The efforts included additional patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and speed enforcement.

During the same time period, troopers responded to 1,074 crashes including five that proved fatal. That's a decrease from the same time period last year that say 1,103 crashes including 10 fatal crashes.