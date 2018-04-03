State of Maryland now required to notify vehicle owners of recalls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - The state of Maryland is now required to tell you if your vehicle is under a recall notice.

It's the only state in the country to notify its residents.

It's part of a recall pilot program.

If a recall is found, owners will be notified when they're mailed the reminder for renewing their vehicle registration.

The program is funded by a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which studied the issue and found one in three cars on the road is under a recall notice.