State house to consider modernizing anti-cyberbullying law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - There are less than two weeks left in the 2018 legislative session in Annapolis, and on Tuesday the House of Delegates will consider a bill concerning cyberbullying.

Lawmakers will hold a hearing on the bill, which they're calling Grace's Law 2.0, at one in the afternoon.

Grace's Law was originally passed in 2013 to protect victims of cyberbullying. This new measure will modify the original to reflect the expansion in social media that's happened since then.

This new legislation has already passed the Senate unanimously.

It's named after Grace McComas, a teenager from Howard County who was bullied online and took her own life back in 2012.