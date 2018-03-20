Snow Emergency Plan for Baltimore County has been executed

(WMAR) - The Maryland State Police at Barrack “R” Golden Ring Barrack is reporting that due to current weather and road conditions, the Snow Emergency Plan for Baltimore County will be implemented on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The following highways have been designated as snow emergency routes in Baltimore County.

•MD Route 1

•MD Route 7

•MD Route 25

•MD Route 26

•MD Route 30

•MD Route 40

•MD Route 41

•MD Route 43

•MD Route 45

•MD Route 88

•MD Route 91

•MD Route 122

•MD Route 125

•MD Route 128

•MD Route 129

•MD Route 130

•MD Route 131

•MD Route 133

•MD Route 137

•MD Route 138

•MD Route 139

•MD Route 140

•MD Route 144

•MD Route 143

•MD Route 145

•MD Route 146

•MD Route 147

•MD Route 150

•MD Route 151

•MD Route 157

•MD Route 158

•MD Route 166

•MD Route 372

•MD Route 439

•MD Route 542

•MD Route 587

•MD Route 588

•MD Route 700

•MD Route 702

•MD Route 940

•I-70

•I-83

•I-95

•I-195

•I-695

•I-795

•US 1

•US 40

Once the Snow Emergency Plan has been placed in effect, Maryland Law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains. Studded tires are allowed from November 1 through March 31. During the declaration of a snow emergency, a person may not park a vehicle on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.