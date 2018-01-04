Snow causes delays, closings across the state

Light Snow
Due to snow and icy roads, many schools and businesses in the area have delayed openings or closing on Thursday.
Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools - Closed, teachers Code Red
Annapolis Area Christian School - Closed
Anne Arundel Co. Dept. of Aging and Disabilities - Closed Today
Anne Arundel Community College - Closed Today
Archbishop Spalding High School - Delayed 2 hours Today
Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County - Opening at 10:30 AM
Indian Creek School - Delayed 2 hours Today
Maryland Hypnosis Center - Classes closed through this evening
St. Martin's Lutheran School - Delayed 2 hours Today
The Goddard School - Arnold - Opening at 9:00 AM
U.S. Naval Academy - Delayed 2 hours Today
Baltimore City
Angel Keepers Child Care Center - Closed
Baltimore City Community College - Opening at 12:00 PM
Baltimore City Public Schools - Closed Today, District office open 2 hours late
Boys' Latin School - Delayed 2 hours Today
Bryn Mawr School - Delayed 2 hours This Morning
Community Assistance Network, Inc. - Closed Today
Cathedral Christian Academy - Closed
Catholic High School of Baltimore - Closed
Coppin State University - Opening at 10:00 AM
Friends School of Baltimore - Delayed 2 hours Today
Gateway To Success Learning Center - Delayed 1 hour Today
H.O.P.E. Academy - Delayed 2 hours
Huber Child Development Center - Delayed 2 hours Monday
Johns Hopkins University - Opening at 12:00 PM
KB's Childcare Center - Opening at 9:00 AM
Kipp Baltimore - Closed Today
Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center - Opening at 9:00 AM
Loyola University - Baltimore Campus - Opening at 10:00 AM
Morgan State University - Opening at 11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Christian School - Opening at 10:30 AM
Smart Steps Children's Centers - Opening 2 hours late, Kipp Closed
St. Elizabeth School - Closed
Stratford University - Closed Today
The Auburn School - Closed Today
Total Healthcare - Opening 2 hours late
U.S. District Court of Maryland - Opening at 10:30 AM
Union Baptist Head Start Center - Closed Today
University of Baltimore - Opening at 10:00 AM
University of Maryland Dental Clinics - Opening at 10:00 AM
University of Maryland, Baltimore - Opening at 10:00 AM
Unselds School - Closed
Zion's Christian Academy - Opening at 10:00 AM
Baltimore County
Baltimore Co. Dept of Rec. & Parks - Closed Today
Baltimore Co. Public Schools - Closed
Cambridge School - Opening at 10:00 AM
Community Assistance Network - Closed Monday
Community College of Baltimore Co. - Opening at 10:00 AM
Garrison Forest School - Opening at 10:00 AM
Giggle Box learn N Play - Delayed 2 hours Today
Goucher College - Opening at 10:00 AM
Havenwood Preschool Center - Closed Today
Hunts Church Preschool - Closed Today
Jemicy School - Lower & Middle - Delayed 2 hours This Morning
Jemicy School - Upper School - Delayed 2 hours This Morning
Little Treasure Learning & - Opening at 9:00 AM
Loyola University - Timonium Campus - Opening at 10:00 AM
Maryvale Preparatory School - Closed
Park School of Baltimore - Delayed 2 hours Today
Stevenson University - Opening at 10:00 AM
The Learning Experience - Opening at 10:00 AM
University of Maryland, Baltimore County - Opening at 10:00 AM
Von Lee International School of Aesthetics, Inc. - Opening at 10:00 AM
Carroll County
Carroll Co. Public Schools - Closed
Carroll Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM
Gerstell Academy - Opening 2 hours late
McDaniel College - Opening at 10:00 AM
Montessori School of Westminster - Delayed 2 hours Today
North Carroll Community School - Opening 2 hours late
Cecil County
Cecil Co. Public Schools - Closed
Cecil County Government - Liberal Leave Policy In Effect
Harford County
Aberdeen Proving Ground - Delayed 2 hours Today
Harford Co. Public Schools - Closed
Harford Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM
Harford Day School - Delayed 2 hours Today
New Covenant Christian School - Delayed 2 hours
Trinity Lutheran School, Joppa - Opening 2 hours late
University Center at HEAT - Opening at 10:00 AM
Howard County
Glenelg Country School - Closed
Howard Co. Public Schools - Closed
Howard Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM
Loyola University - Columbia Campus - Opening at 10:00 AM
Phillips School-Laurel - Opening 2 hours late
