Snow causes delays, closings across the state

WMAR Staff
5:33 AM, Jan 4, 2018
1 min ago

Snowstorm

Westend61
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WMAR) - Due to snow and icy roads, many schools and businesses in the area have delayed openings or closing on Thursday. 

Anne Arundel County

  •  

    Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools - Closed, teachers Code Red

  • Annapolis Area Christian School - Closed

  • Anne Arundel Co. Dept. of Aging and Disabilities - Closed Today

  • Anne Arundel Community College - Closed Today

  • Archbishop Spalding High School - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County - Opening at 10:30 AM

  • Indian Creek School - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • Maryland Hypnosis Center - Classes closed through this evening

  • St. Martin's Lutheran School - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • The Goddard School - Arnold - Opening at 9:00 AM

  • U.S. Naval Academy - Delayed 2 hours Today

Baltimore City

 

  • Angel Keepers Child Care Center - Closed

  • Baltimore City Community College - Opening at 12:00 PM

  • Baltimore City Public Schools - Closed Today, District office open 2 hours late

  • Boys' Latin School - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • Bryn Mawr School - Delayed 2 hours This Morning

  • Community Assistance Network, Inc. - Closed Today

  •  

    Cathedral Christian Academy - Closed

  • Catholic High School of Baltimore - Closed

  • Coppin State University - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Friends School of Baltimore - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • Gateway To Success Learning Center - Delayed 1 hour Today

  • H.O.P.E. Academy - Delayed 2 hours 

  • Huber Child Development Center - Delayed 2 hours Monday

  • Johns Hopkins University - Opening at 12:00 PM

  • KB's Childcare Center - Opening at 9:00 AM

  • Kipp Baltimore - Closed Today

  • Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center - Opening at 9:00 AM

  • Loyola University - Baltimore Campus - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Morgan State University - Opening at 11:00 AM

  • Mount Zion Baptist Christian School - Opening at 10:30 AM

  • Smart Steps Children's Centers - Opening 2 hours late, Kipp Closed

  • St. Elizabeth School - Closed

  • Stratford University - Closed Today

  • The Auburn School - Closed Today

  • Total Healthcare - Opening 2 hours late

  • U.S. District Court of Maryland - Opening at 10:30 AM

  • Union Baptist Head Start Center - Closed Today

  • University of Baltimore - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • University of Maryland Dental Clinics - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • University of Maryland, Baltimore - Opening at 10:00 AM 

  • Unselds School - Closed

  • Zion's Christian Academy - Opening at 10:00 AM

Baltimore County

 

 

  • Baltimore Co. Dept of Rec. & Parks - Closed Today

  • Baltimore Co. Public Schools - Closed

  • Cambridge School - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Community Assistance Network - Closed Monday

  • Community College of Baltimore Co. - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Garrison Forest School - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Giggle Box learn N Play - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • Goucher College - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Havenwood Preschool Center - Closed Today

  • Hunts Church Preschool - Closed Today

  • Jemicy School - Lower & Middle - Delayed 2 hours This Morning

  • Jemicy School - Upper School - Delayed 2 hours This Morning

  • Little Treasure Learning & - Opening at 9:00 AM

  • Loyola University - Timonium Campus - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Maryvale Preparatory School - Closed

  • Park School of Baltimore - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • Stevenson University - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • The Learning Experience - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • University of Maryland, Baltimore County - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Von Lee International School of Aesthetics, Inc. - Opening at 10:00 AM

 

Carroll County

  • Carroll Co. Public Schools - Closed

  • Carroll Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Gerstell Academy - Opening 2 hours late

  • McDaniel College - Opening at 10:00 AM

  •  Montessori School of Westminster - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • North Carroll Community School - Opening 2 hours late

 

Cecil County

 

  • Cecil Co. Public Schools - Closed

  • Cecil County Government - Liberal Leave Policy In Effect

Harford County

 

  • Aberdeen Proving Ground - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • Harford Co. Public Schools - Closed

  • Harford Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Harford Day School - Delayed 2 hours Today

  • New Covenant Christian School - Delayed 2 hours 

  • New Covenant Christian School - Delayed 2 hours

  • Trinity Lutheran School, Joppa - Opening 2 hours late

  • University Center at HEAT - Opening at 10:00 AM

Howard County

  • Glenelg Country School - Closed

  • Howard Co. Public Schools - Closed

  • Howard Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Loyola University - Columbia Campus - Opening at 10:00 AM

     

  • Phillips School-Laurel - Opening 2 hours late

This list will be updated as more delays and closings come in

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top