Six Flags America open for spring break!

Despite the cold temperatures, a party the whole family can enjoy is underway at Six Flags America.
The park is open all this week and all weekends in April for a fun and exciting spring break for all. The park tries something new every year, and this year does not disappoint!
For their 20th season, you can enjoy fire-eaters, live music, Louisana food, and more Mardi Gras fun for a limited time!
This is so awesome!! Crickett showed off his skills @sixflagsamerica, you can see him at their #MardiGras celebration! #20seasons #GMM2 @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/7CutSZaYkr— Cassie Carlisle (@ReporterCassie) April 5, 2018
