Six Flags America open for spring break!

WMAR Staff
7:45 AM, Apr 5, 2018


WOODMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Despite the cold temperatures, a party the whole family can enjoy is underway at Six Flags America. 

The park is open all this week and all weekends in April for a fun and exciting spring break for all. The park tries something new every year, and this year does not disappoint! 

For their 20th season, you can enjoy fire-eaters, live music, Louisana food, and more Mardi Gras fun for a limited time!  

Click here for more information on the park, including a season pass deal going on right now. 

