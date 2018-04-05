Six Flags America open for spring break!

WOODMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Despite the cold temperatures, a party the whole family can enjoy is underway at Six Flags America.

The park is open all this week and all weekends in April for a fun and exciting spring break for all. The park tries something new every year, and this year does not disappoint!

For their 20th season, you can enjoy fire-eaters, live music, Louisana food, and more Mardi Gras fun for a limited time!

Click here for more information on the park, including a season pass deal going on right now.