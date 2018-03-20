Shooting leaves man dead in Capitol Heights

WMAR Staff
9:09 PM, Mar 19, 2018

Prince George's County Police

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md (WMAR) - A man is dead after being shot in Capitol Heights.

On Monday shortly after 4 p.m., Prince George's County Police say they responded to the 6800 block of Drylog Street  for a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

