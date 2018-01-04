Search for Snow Miser in Frederick

Light Snow
HI: 26°
LO: 8°
The poster says he's wanted for making Frederick the same temperature as Anchorage, Alaska.
A local police department is directing the blame at a character for the cold weather in the area.
Frederick police sent out a poster requesting help to find Snow Miser.
The poster says he's wanted for making Frederick the same temperature as Anchorage, Alaska.
It goes on to say he's know to hang out with his brother Mr. Heat Miser and if you find him to bring him back to Frederick immediately.