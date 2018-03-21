Schools across the state closed after another Nor'easter

(WMAR) - Many schools and businesses have closed across the state following yet another Nor'easter in Maryland.

The following school districts have announced closings or delays:

Allegany County Public Schools - CLOSED

Anne Arundel County Public Schools - CLOSED, Code Red for employees. Unit III report

Baltimore City Public Schools - CLOSED, District offices opening 2 hours late

Baltimore County Public Schools - CLOSED

Calvert County Public Schools - CLOSED

Carroll County Public Schools - CLOSED, CCPS/central offices opening at 10 a.m.

Cecil County Public Schools - CLOSED

Frederick County Public Schools - CLOSED

Garrett County Public Schools - CLOSED

Harford County Public Schools - CLOSED

Howard County Public Schools - CLOSED

Kent County Public Schools - CLOSED

Montgomery County Public Schools - CLOSED

St. Mary's County Public Schools - CLOSED

Queen Anne's County Public Schools - CLOSED

Talbot County Public Schools - CLOSED

Washington County Public Schools - CLOSED

