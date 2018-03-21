Schools across the state closed after another Nor'easter

Heavy Snow
HI: 35°
LO: 28°
(WMAR) - Many schools and businesses have closed across the state following yet another Nor'easter in Maryland.
The following school districts have announced closings or delays:
Allegany County Public Schools - CLOSED
Anne Arundel County Public Schools - CLOSED, Code Red for employees. Unit III report
Baltimore City Public Schools - CLOSED, District offices opening 2 hours late
Baltimore County Public Schools - CLOSED
Calvert County Public Schools - CLOSED
Carroll County Public Schools - CLOSED, CCPS/central offices opening at 10 a.m.
Cecil County Public Schools - CLOSED
Frederick County Public Schools - CLOSED
Garrett County Public Schools - CLOSED
Harford County Public Schools - CLOSED
Howard County Public Schools - CLOSED
Kent County Public Schools - CLOSED
Montgomery County Public Schools - CLOSED
St. Mary's County Public Schools - CLOSED
Queen Anne's County Public Schools - CLOSED
Talbot County Public Schools - CLOSED
Washington County Public Schools - CLOSED
