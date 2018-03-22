School delays and closings for Thursday

Several of Maryland’s school systems are closed or have delayed opening for Thursday, March 22, following the large storm that brought sleet, hail and snow Tuesday into Wednesday.

The following school districts have announced closings or delays:

Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools – Two hour delay

Baltimore City Public Schools – Two hour delay

Baltimore County Public Schools – Closed

Caroline County Public Schools – Closed, 12 months employees report at 10 a.m.

Carroll County Public Schools – Closed, Offices Open at 10 a.m.

Cecil County Public Schools – Closed

Frederick County Public Schools – Closed

Harford County Public Schools – Closed

Howard County Public Schools - Closed

Kent County Public Schools – Closed

Prince George’s County Public Schools – NOW CLOSED, emergency personnel must report

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools – Closed

Talbot County Public Schools – Closed; 12-month employees must report 2 hours late