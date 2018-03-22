School delays and closings for Thursday

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 46°
LO: 28°
Several of Maryland’s school systems are closed or have delayed opening for Thursday, March 22, following the large storm that brought sleet, hail and snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
The following school districts have announced closings or delays:
Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools – Two hour delay
Baltimore City Public Schools – Two hour delay
Baltimore County Public Schools – Closed
Caroline County Public Schools – Closed, 12 months employees report at 10 a.m.
Carroll County Public Schools – Closed, Offices Open at 10 a.m.
Cecil County Public Schools – Closed
Frederick County Public Schools – Closed
Harford County Public Schools – Closed
Howard County Public Schools - Closed
Kent County Public Schools – Closed
Prince George’s County Public Schools – NOW CLOSED, emergency personnel must report
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools – Closed
Talbot County Public Schools – Closed; 12-month employees must report 2 hours late
Click here to see the full list of closings