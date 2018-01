Terrifying moments when a school bus crashes and winds up teetering over a ravine!

Montgomery County officials say it appears the bus slipped on some ice while driving on Tulip Lane near Glen Mill Road in Potomac Tuesday morning, and slid off the road.

More.....DYK - Tulip Lane, Potomac, just off Glen Mill Rd, Private Road & privately maintained.....conditions were icy & slick pic.twitter.com/zFNGSNfcMa — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 9, 2018

It took crews around forty minutes to stabilize the bus. They then rescued two students and the driver. No one was hurt.

Tulip Lane - MCPS ‘short’ School bus slid off roadway. 3 occupants on bus(driver, 2 students). No injuries. Stabilized bus to remove occupants. All occupants have been safely removed from bus pic.twitter.com/ZUn29ENnFi — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 9, 2018

Montgomery County schools, like many districts across Maryland, opened two hours late Tuesday because of icy conditions.