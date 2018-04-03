Proposed pot bill would allow you to carry more without criminal charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Another marijuana bill is being reviewed by the Maryland House of Delegates on Tuesday.

The bill would increase the amount of marijuana people can have on them before it is considered a criminal offense. Before the bill, anyone carrying less than 10 grams of marijuana would be charged with a civil offense. This bill aims to raise that number to one ounce.

That same bill would also ban drivers and passengers in a car from smoking or consuming marijuana in the passenger area of a car while on the highway.