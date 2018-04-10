Prince George's County doctor facing identity theft charges

BOWIE, Md. (WMAR) - A doctor from Prince George's County is facing charges for identity theft and defrauding health care benefit programs.

Sampson Sarpong, of Bowie, owned the Center for Allergic Diseases.

Investigators say he billed health care benefit programs for certain medical procedures that he knew weren't required for certain patients and used the identification of 8 different patients to submit fradulent claims.

Investigators say the fraud netted Sarpong more than $850,000.

He faces decades in prison if convicted.