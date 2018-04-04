Police seeking information on Brewer's Market thief

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WMAR) - The Westminster Barrack of the Maryland State Police is looking for the suspect that’s responsible for stealing around $500 worth of merchandise from the Brewer’s Market that’s located at 3957 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Md.

On Friday, between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m., an unknown woman, driving a silver Honda SUV, drove to the front of the store and proceeded to steal 14 hanging baskets and 17 bundles of wood.

If you have information on the suspect’s identity, please feel free to contact the Westminster Barrack of the Maryland State Police at (410) 386-3000.