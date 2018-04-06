Police searching for suspect that robbed a pharmacy

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the identity of the suspect who robbed a pharmacy within a supermarket.

On March 15, the suspect hid within the Charlotte Hall McKay’s store, which is located on Mohawk Drive, until it closed and then proceeded to break into the pharmacy to steal various pharmaceutical supplies, prescription medication and cigarettes.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please contact Deputy Dianne Carty at (301) 475-4200, extension *8155, or by email at Dianne.Carty@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.