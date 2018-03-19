Police searching for identity of body found on border of Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is continuing an investigation into a body found in a wooded area on the border of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.

On Sunday, at around 2 p.m., the police received a 9-1-1 call from an individual who was walking in a wooded area when he noticed the body of the deceased, lying unresponsive. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted to head the investigation.

Investigators and crime scene technicians have been processing the scene for evidence and, after having the victim’s body examined by a forensic examiner, the manner and cause of death are still unclear. Nothing has been ruled out, so all possibilities are being considered.

If you have any relevant information to this case, please contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at (410) 761-5130. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is active and ongoing.