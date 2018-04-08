Police respond to disturbance at juvenile detention facility

SABILLASVILLE, Md. - State troopers and local law enforcement officials have responded to a disturbance at a juvenile detention facility in western Maryland.

State police say the disturbance started about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick County.

State police Sgt. Todd Hill said the disturbance involved a large group of inmates, and that there were reports of staff members being assaulted and property being destroyed.

Hill said the facility was secured as of 1:30 p.m., and that there were no life-threatening injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

State troopers from barracks in Frederick and Hagerstown responded to the scene, as did sheriff's deputies from Frederick and Washington counties.