Police officer dies in motorcycle crash

CLINTON, Md - A police officer is dead following a motorcycle crash.

On Friday afternoon, at around 3:25 p.m., Prince George's County Police responded to the 9100 block of Piscataway Road for a collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed 27-year-old Jamal Shaw was traveling westbound, when a vehicle switched lanes in front of Shaw. While attempting to avoid contact, Shaw's motorcycle slid on its side. A car heading eastbound then struck Shaw. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The operator of the vehicle that struck Shaw remained on scene, and was not hurt. Investigators are working to identify the driver who entered Shaw's lane, as that vehicle did not stay at the location of the crash.

It was learned Shaw, was a member of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, who released the following statement;