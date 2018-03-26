Peace rally held in wake of Maryland school shooting

GREAT MILLS, Md (WMAR) - A community gathered Sunday, less than a week following a school shooting that left the gunman and a 16-year-old female student dead and a 14-year-old male student wounded.

Chancellors Run Regional Park was the place, where many students, staff and alumni of Great Mills High School attended to hold a peace rally.

Last Tuesday, 17-year-old Austin Rollins opened fire inside the school hallway. As result, Jaelynn Willey suffered a gunshot wound to the head and Desmond Barnes to the leg.

On Thursday, Willey died after being taken off life support. Her mother Melissa, announced her daughter was brain dead.

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, discharged Barnes Wednesday.

The shooter died of a gunshot wound at an area hospital, upon being approached by school resource officer Blaine Gaskill.

Who killed Rollins, remains under investigation. It's reported Gaskill fired his service weapon, at the same time Rollins was holding a firearm to his own head and pulled the trigger.

Police say the gun used by Rollins was legally owned by his father.

St Mary's County Sheriff's Office investigators believe the incident was isolated and not random, and Rollins and Willey had just ended a relationship.

The incident remains under investigation.