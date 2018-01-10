Paid sick leave, taxes among topics expected to be discussed at General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - On Wednesday Maryland lawmakers are heading back to work for the first day of the General Assembly.

The 2018 session begins today at noon and Governor Larry Hogan is expected to introduce a new paid sick leave measure. He also plans to propose legislation to help protect Marylanders from paying more because of the passage of the tax bill.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Hogan also proposed term-limits for members of the Maryland General Assembly equal to those imposed on the governor. Under his proposal, legislators would be allowed to only serve two consecutive terms in each chamber of the General Assembly, which would be a total of eight years.

Lastly, Hogan proposed live streaming legislative sessions for transparency. He would like all sessions of the Maryland General Assembly to be live streamed to the public,

"Maryland sadly is one of only seven states in the entire nation that does not live stream video of their deliberation in either house of the legislature."

Maryland lawmakers will have 90 days to react to proposals and Hogan will release his budget next week.