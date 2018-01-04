One rescued after SUV drives into icy creek

WMAR Staff
7:47 AM, Jan 4, 2018

One person is rescued from their car after driving into an icy creek in Montgomery County.

This happened Wednesday afternoon in the town of Boyds on West Old Baltimore road and Shiloh Church Road at the 10-mile creek crossing.

One person was trapped in the SUV surrounded by ice and several feet of water. Crews safely pulled the person from the car. They were not hurt.

Crews were called out for another rescue in the same area Monday evening. The swift water rescue team pulled three passengers from a car that got stuck in the same spot.

Officials say the driver thought the 10-mile creek was frozen and tried to drive over it. No one was hurt.

