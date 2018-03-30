One dead in three car crash

LARGO, Md (WMAR) - One person is dead after a three car accident.

On Monday, at 5:30 p.m., Maryland State Police in Prince George's County responded to Route 202, at Wood Branch Court for a crash.

Upon their arrival, troopers found a GMC and Dodge pickup, as well as a mail truck to be involved.

A preliminary investigation indicated the GMC driver crossed the center line, striking the Dodge head on. The mail truck was traveling behind the Dodge, and was unable to brake in time to avoid collision.

Emergency crews pronounced the male driver GMC driver deceased on scene. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Four other victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries.