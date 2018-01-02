Off-duty officer hits, kills man crossing highway in Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. (WMAR) - Police are trying to identify a man killed while crossing a highway in Prince George's County on New Year's Day.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m Monday on Route 301 at Chadds Ford Drive in Brandywine.

Investigators say an off-duty metro transit police officer was driving to work when the man walked into oncoming traffic, right in front of the officer's car.

The man died at the scene, the officer was not hurt and is now on routine administrative leave.

The road was shut down for 5 hours while police investigated.