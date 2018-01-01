New smoke alarm law aimed at saving lives

Monday is the deadline to be in compliance with Maryland's smoke detector law that took effect in 2013. Now, the state requires that upgraded smoke alarms be placed in all homes and dwellings.

The new law states that all older, 9-volt battery smoke detectors must be replaced with models that have long-lasting, sealed in batteries. Many of those new models have batteries that last 10 years.

It's a state-wide effort to reduce fire deaths and injuries.

"We have had an uptink in the number of fires we've seen over the past few months this is generally our busy season," said Thomas Ramey, Fire Director with The Baltimore County Fire Department.

Two thirds of all national home fire deaths occur in homes with either no smoke alarm, a broken one or one with missing or disconnected batteries. Now, Maryland has toughed the law on them.

"It's a great thing, it will actually lead to helping us save lives. It will allow people to have early warning and self rescue themselves," Ramey said.

In Baltimore County 12 people died in fires in 2017. The new law requires residents to replace old 9-volt battery detectors with tamper-resistant models whose batteries that last for 10 years.

"When our investigators go in to houses that have been on fire, a lot of times there were actually smoke alarms there but the problem is that the batteries were taken out for other areas in the house," Ramey told ABC2.

In the new models, the batteries are sealed in. In Baltimore, the number of fire deaths for 2017 was 28, the highest in a decade. Firefighters canvas neighborhoods ensuring residents have working, new smoke detectors. In the county a close to $600,000 dollar FEMA grant will go towards similar work.

"Over the next 2 years, those funds will allow us to purchase 20,000 smoke detectors that we'll be able to install those and educate residents in targeted communities," said Ramey.

The newer detectors also come with a hush button so if it's set off by cooking it can be temporarily silenced. Baltimore City officials tell me just by calling 3-1-1, firefighters will arrive within 2 hours to change and replace smoke detectors for free. It's the same story in the county.

You can go to any Baltimore County fire station and ask for help with your smoke alarms; they also offer free ones.

Residents can't be forced to replace their detectors and there will be no random compliance checks, but Ramey said it's the best way to survive a fire.

Agencies across the area are going out into the community and stressing the importance of this detector upgrade.



