Montgomery Co. looks to allow property tax prepayment

Associated Press
7:36 AM, Dec 26, 2017

Maryland's most populous county is taking steps to allow residents to pay their property taxes early in response federal tax reform.

The tax legislation signed Friday by President Donald Trump greatly increases the standard deduction for most taxpayers, making it less likely that taxpayers can itemize their property taxes in 2018.

As a result, some tax advisers are recommending that people prepay their 2018 property taxes in 2017 to take advantage of the deduction before the changes take effect.

On Saturday, the Montgomery County Council said it will hold a special session Tuesday to enact legislation authorizing advance payment of property taxes.

County staff will provide details on how to make the prepayment at Tuesday's meeting.

