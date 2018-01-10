Missing man with dementia found dead in wooded area near BWI

Mostly Cloudy
A man with dementia that has been missing since last week was found dead in a wooded area near BWI airport on Tuesday night.
Daniel DeHaven (Prince George's County Police)
(WMAR) - A man who had not been seen since last week was found dead in Anne Arundel County.
Police say a person walking in a wooded area near Dorsey Road by BWI found the body of 65-year-old Daniel DeHaven who suffered from dementia.
According to police, there are no suspicious factors in the death and they're following up with the medical examiner to determine a cause.
He was last seen eight days ago at a Costco in Beltsville and was reported missing on Sunday.