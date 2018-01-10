Missing man with dementia found dead in wooded area near BWI

WMAR Staff
7:51 AM, Jan 10, 2018
A man with dementia that has been missing since last week was found dead in a wooded area near BWI airport on Tuesday night.

(WMAR) - A man who had not been seen since last week was found dead in Anne Arundel County.

Police say a person walking in a wooded area near Dorsey Road by BWI found the body of 65-year-old Daniel DeHaven who suffered from dementia.

According to police, there are no suspicious factors in the death and they're following up with the medical examiner to determine a cause. 

He was last seen eight days ago at a Costco in Beltsville and was reported missing on Sunday.

 

