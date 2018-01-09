Metro considering offering refunds if it makes you late

WMATA is considering making a deal with riders - if they make you late for work, you could get a refund.

Metro is releasing what's called the "Rush Hour Promise." It;s a plan to give riders their money back if they experience a delay that's 15-minutes or longer.

The company is hoping the move will bring riders back to the Metro. The Metro board will consider the proposal on Thursday, with a full board vote planned for January 25. If it passes, the "Rush Hour Promise" would go into effect January 26.