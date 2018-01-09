MD officials announcing plan to protect Affordable Care Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland lawmakers are scheduled to outline a plan on how to protect and improve the federal Affordable Care Act in Maryland.

Lawmakers will announce the plan Tuesday in Annapolis.

State Sens. Brian Feldman and Jim Rosapepe are scheduled to attend, as well as Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk.

Vincent DeMarco, president of the Maryland Citizens' Health Initiative, says the Affordable Care Act has been a success in Maryland, and state officials need to protect it.

Last month, the federal tax overhaul signed into law in Washington removed a penalty that was charged to people without health insurance as required by the 2010 health insurance law as a way to hold costs down for everyone.

