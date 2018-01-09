MD GOP re-elects Delegates to leadership positions

Session starts Wednesday

1:48 PM, Jan 9, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- Maryland House Republicans have re-elected Dels. Nic Kipke and Kathy Szeliga to leadership positions.

Kipke was re-elected Tuesday to be the House minority leader. Szeliga was re-elected to be the House minority whip.

The House Republican Caucus re-elected them a day before the state's 90-day legislative session begins.

Kipke, of Anne Arundel County, has served as the House minority leader since 2013. Szeliga, of Baltimore County, has served as House minority whip since 2013.

  

