Maya Cummings suspends bid for Maryland governor

(WMAR) - On Friday Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced she is suspending her gubernatorial campaign.
She released the following statement:
Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Maryland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena.
Unfortunately, due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland.
I thank all of the people across the country who have supported my campaign and those whom I have met on the campaign trail who also fervently believe that we can and must do better for the people of Maryland.
I am inspired by their vision of a more perfect union.
In the meantime, I will continue to advance efforts to achieve a diverse, inclusive, and thriving economy and society, with a special focus on making Maryland a national model for achieving these goals.