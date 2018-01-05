Maya Cummings suspends bid for Maryland governor

WMAR Staff
11:03 AM, Jan 5, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, right, and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings arrive to a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama in honor of French President Francois Hollande at the White House on February 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. Obama and Hollande said the U.S. and France are embarking on a new, elevated level of cooperation as they confront global security threats in Syria and Iran, deal with climate change and expand economic cooperation. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

(WMAR) - On Friday Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced she is suspending her gubernatorial campaign. 

She released the following statement:

Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Maryland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena.

Unfortunately, due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland.

I thank all of the people across the country who have supported my campaign and those whom I have met on the campaign trail who also fervently believe that we can and must do better for the people of Maryland.

I am inspired by their vision of a more perfect union.

In the meantime, I will continue to advance efforts to achieve a diverse, inclusive, and thriving economy and society, with a special focus on making Maryland a national model for achieving these goals.

Cummings announced she was running for Governor back in October of 2017. 

According to The Washington Post, Cummings did not have confidence that Governor Hogan will make the right decisions on health care for the state of Maryland.

The Maryland Primary Election is set for June 26, 2018.

