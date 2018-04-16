Mostly Cloudy
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: President and CEO of the NAACP Benjamin Jealous speaks during a National Press Club luncheon August 29, 2013 in Washington, DC. Jealous discussed on various topics including the issues raised in the trial of George Zimmerman over the killing of Trayvon Martin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A Maryland gubernatorial candidate has picked up the endorsement of the state's largest teachers union.
The Washington Post reports former NAACP president Ben Jealous received the support from the Maryland State Education Association, which is one of the most coveted in Democratic politics.
Jealous received 85 percent of the vote from more than 300 delegates during the union's Spring Representative Assembly on Saturday.
Jealous has called for increasing teacher salaries and ensuring all school staff make a living wage, among other things.
The union plans to hold an event this week to formally announce the endorsement.
Jealous has won several endorsements including from U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) along with Maryland Working Families and Our Revolution.
The Maryland primary is June 26.