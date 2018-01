(WMAR) - Maryland has lost a political trailblazer.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Holt died at 97-years-old. Holt became the clerk of the Anne Arundel Circuit Court in 1966, then ran for congress in the newly formed 4th district covering Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties.

PHOTOS: Remembering Maryland's first Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Holt

She was Maryland's first republican congresswoman and she held the seat until 1986, then returned to her law career.