BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The District of Maryland has a new United States Attorney.

On Monday, U.S. Chief District Judge James K. Bredar swore in Robert K. Hur as the states 48th U.S. Attorney.

Prior to being appointed, Hur served as a top aide to his predecessor, current United States Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein.

Between 2007 and 2014, Hur worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Maryland.