Maryland sees job growth in 2017

(WMAR) - 2017 brought a lot of changes, including adding thousands of jobs to the Maryland workforce.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday new data on jobs and unemployment. The department says our state has added 5,400 jobs in the month of November.

In addition to just adding jobs, Maryland unemployment rate is at 3.9 percent, which is below the national average of 4.1 percent.

"Job creation and economic growth are vitally important to the Hogan administration," said Labor Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. "Through innovative workforce development initiatives like More Jobs for Marylanders and its upcoming expansion More Jobs for Marylanders 2.0, we are growing the state’s private sector, putting more people to work, and strengthening our economy. Initiatives like these help employers create and sustain jobs for our state’s workforce."

Compared with this time last year, Maryland jobs are up by 60,700, an over-the-year change of 2.2 percent.

"Maryland's continued job growth, particularly in the private sector, shows that the work Governor Hogan and the entire administration is doing to attract businesses and help them expand is paying off," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "Over the past three years, we have worked with countless companies in every region of our state to understand their needs and provide them with the support they need to grow - and that level of commitment will continue into the future."