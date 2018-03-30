State looking for public input about school safety

WMAR Staff
5:31 AM, Mar 30, 2018
ANNAPOLIS, Md (WMAR) - The state of Maryland is looking for public input on ways to prevent school shootings.

A state work group wants people, including emergency responders and local officials, to take a survey about the issue.

You can find that survey on the Maryland state website here.

The survey will only be available for a limited time.

It's part of an executive order from Governor Larry Hogan that aims to protect students and teachers in the state by preparing schools for emergency situations.

