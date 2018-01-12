Maryland man pleads guilty to impersonating FBI agent

Associated Press
7:59 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DOVER, Del. (AP) - -

A Maryland man accused of impersonating an FBI agent has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Delaware. 

At a hearing Wednesday in Wilmington, 28-year-old Eric Kappesser of Stevensville agreed to plead guilty to one count of impersonating a federal official, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second count of impersonation, as well as one count of unauthorized possession of a badge or insignia of a federal agency. 

An indictment issued in May alleged that between April and October 2016, Kappesser represented himself to others as an FBI agent, including requesting and obtaining a law enforcement discount when purchasing certain firearms accessories.  Authorities say he also wore a replica of an FBI badge around his neck. 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top