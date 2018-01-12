Maryland man pleads guilty to impersonating FBI agent

DOVER, Del. (AP) - -

A Maryland man accused of impersonating an FBI agent has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Delaware.

At a hearing Wednesday in Wilmington, 28-year-old Eric Kappesser of Stevensville agreed to plead guilty to one count of impersonating a federal official, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second count of impersonation, as well as one count of unauthorized possession of a badge or insignia of a federal agency.

An indictment issued in May alleged that between April and October 2016, Kappesser represented himself to others as an FBI agent, including requesting and obtaining a law enforcement discount when purchasing certain firearms accessories. Authorities say he also wore a replica of an FBI badge around his neck.