Maryland man arrested for smuggling illegal aliens into U.S.

FREDERICK, Md. (WMAR) - A federal grand jury indicted 42-year-old Martir Jandres for smuggling illegal aliens into the U.S by way of Texas and later transporting them through the country.

According to court officials, Jandres ran a years-long operation from October 2016 to February 2017 where he aided in the entry of illegal aliens without crossing Border Patrol checkpoints.

Officials say he would enter the country with the illegal aliens, place them in 'stash' homes, and organize transportation for them to be picked up by 'load drivers' for them to be transported to their destinations.

Jandres was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit human smuggling. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.