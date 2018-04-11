Maryland legislature passes women's rights bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly have passed several bills related to women's rights in this session.

Lawmakers say the MeToo movement helped to get some of these bills approved. Some of them have been in the works for years.

One bill strengthens how the statehouse handles sexual harassment complaints against lawmakers, and it extends the policy to lobbyists. Another bill that was a decade in the making creates a process for impregnated rape victims to ask to end the parental rights of their attackers. Others address limited access to feminine hygiene products for incarcerated women and policies on the medical care they receive while they're pregnant.

Women's Caucus president Del. Ariana Kelly says these bills aimed to support women from all parts of the state and all backgrounds.