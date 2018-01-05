Maryland lawmakers may act early on sick leave, medical pot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- -

Maryland lawmakers are poised to act early in the upcoming legislative session on two high-profile issues: paid sick leave and medical marijuana.

The General Assembly gathers Wednesday. Democrats, who control the assembly, are expected to make a priority of overriding Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of paid sick leave for businesses with 15 or more employees.

The Republican governor is supporting an alternative measure to phase in five days of sick leave for businesses with 25 or more employees in 2020. He says the measure supported by Democrats will hurt businesses.

Democrats say their bill will affect about 700,000. It would take effect 30 days after a veto override.

Lawmakers plan a vote early in the session to expand the number of licenses to grow medical marijuana to include minority-owned businesses.