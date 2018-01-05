Governor Hogan, Attorney General Frosh oppose offshore drilling

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh are both expressing opposition to drilling off Maryland's coast.

The Republican governor sent the Democratic attorney general a letter Thursday directing him to investigate the U.S. Interior Department's plan, which was announced earlier in the day.

President Donald Trump's administration is moving to expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans.

Hogan called for "any viable legal claims, actions or suits against the U.S. government to prevent" offshore drilling in Maryland's coastal waters.

Earlier in the day, Frosh also expressed his opposition to the Trump administration's announcement. Frosh, a Democrat, says "we will fight every step of the way to protect our shores and our Chesapeake Bay from the dangerous and irresponsible decisions of this Administration."