Maryland General Assembly approves tax breaks for living organ donors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - The Maryland General Assembly passed a bill Monday evening that would give a tax break to living organ donors.

The bill received unanimous support in the House and Senate. And Governor Larry Hogan has said he would sign the legislation.

Anyone who donates all or part of their liver, kidney, intestine, pancreas, lung, or bone marrow for transplant will be able to subtract up to $7,500 for any expenses incurred from donation.

Eligible expenses include travel and lodging, and lost wages due to organ donation.

Once signed, the bill will take effect July 1, 2018 and apply to tax year 2018 and beyond.

The bill was sponsored by House Speaker Michael Busch whose sister donated part of her liver to save his life.

RELATED: Best friends become sisters through liver donation

On average, 20 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), there are more than 114,000 people waiting for an organ.

For more information on living donation, click here.

If you'd like to register as an organ donor you can do so at the MVA or by registering at DonateLifeMaryland.org.