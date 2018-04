WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMAR) - First lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan receiving an honor in our nation's capitol.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation has named her "Honorary Ambassadress Ex-Officio."

The honor was given to Hogan during a ceremony in Washington, D.C, where officials thanked her for her support of Korean War veterans.

Mrs. Hogan is the first Asian-American first lady in Maryland's history, and the nation's first Korean-American first lady.